Two first responders honored for going above and beyond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two of Columbus’ finest received an award for their outstanding performance to their jobs and community.

Firefighter Pete Rosenberg and police officer Pete Casuccio were awarded the Central Columbus Civitan Club Badge of Honor for going above and beyond their typical duty to make this community better.

Both men swore to serve the city of Columbus, and they took that oath to another level.

Rosenberg has been with the Columbus Division of Fire for nearly 10 years but there’s one thing he’s most proud of: Providing children in Linden with warm winter coats.



He said he saw a need and wanted to help.

So, he reached out on social media and even asked people within in fire station to help, and they did.

“We were able to see the kids get the coats and just to see them try it on, and the cozy comfy feeling you get when you put a new coat on and to see those kids just kind of melt into it. It’s amazing,” said Rosenberg.



He said he doesn’t plan to stop helping the kids anytime soon.

This year, he’s getting help from Firefighters For Kids.

“So, if you bring coats it’s actually going to go to us this year on the fire side to bring to the schools that need them,” said Rosenberg.



Casuccio’s efforts also help kids in the Linden community with a fresh haircut before they go back to school.



“You take a barbershop, which is the hub of the neighborhood right, and you pair that with the people who are tasked with keeping you safe. It’s a pretty simple recipe,” said Casuccio.



He said for many of these kids it’s the first time they had a professional haircut, and he sees how it boosts their morale.



“You can see it. They don’t know what’s going on, you know they hear the clippers and all that stuff and they turn around and they look in the mirror and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, I look amazing.”



Neither he nor Rosenberg felt what they do is special.

They said it was as simple as finding a need and then filling the need.

Both tell NBC4 that none of what they do would have been possible if it wasn’t for the contribution from each of their departments and their families.