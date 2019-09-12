Two facing charges after $300,000, cocaine, semi-automatic guns seized

$300,000 seized by Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission

$300,000 seized by Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission/Central Ohio HIDTA Task Force is displayed atop a table. Photo courtesy, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Two people were charged with narcotics-related offenses after an Ohio crime task force seized nearly $300,000, 13.5kg of cocaine, and two semi-automatic handguns.

Whitehall Police Department’s Tactical Team served the warrant on Sept. 10 after a narcotics investigation, officials said.

The names of the suspects charged in the case have not been released.

“This was a great team effort by all those involved in the task force,” according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officials said one of the semi-automatic handguns seized was reported stolen from Columbus.

Additional details about the case have not been released.

Other law enforcement agencies involved in the case include Columbus Division of Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Gahanna Division of Police, the Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

