COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said.

At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

Later that evening at around 7:45 p.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of Arborview Drive, just off of Cleveland Avenue in Northland. CPD found a 35-year-old man, also with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

There was no suspect information available for either shooting.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS(8477).