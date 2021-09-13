Two different schools, two different policies: Jonathan Alder, Centerburg announce mask policies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two central Ohio school districts came out with two different mask policies during meetings Monday night.

Jonathan Alder Schools announced face masks will be required by everyone in school buildings starting Wednesday. To the east, Centerburg Local School District announced it will be rescinding its mask policy.

Jonathan Alder Schools will reevaluate the mask policy at its next board of education meeting, scheduled for Oct. 11.

Centerburg announced its change via a letter posted to its Facebook page. which reads, in part, “The policy of the district is the family can choose to have their child wear a mask or not wear a mask.”

Due to federal regulations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, everyone is required to wear a mask when riding school buses.

According to state figures, the number of cases for the counties where each district is located differ by just under 1,000. In Madison County, where Jonathan Alder is located, there have been a total of 5,209 cases; in Knox County, where Centerburg is, there have been 6,172 total cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.