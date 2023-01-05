COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a three-car accident that occurred near Mount Carmel East hospital on Tuesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, a black Kia Forte was heading westbound on East Broad Street and attempted to turn into Mount Carmel East when it struck a gray GMC truck that was traveling eastbound at the traffic-light intersection of the hospital.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection and sent the Kia into a gray Lexus RX that was stopped at the traffic light.

Two passengers in the Kia, Ronit Newpaney, 28 and Gopi Newpaney, 56, both of Pataskala, were taken to Mount Carmel East, but did not survive the accident. The driver, a 20-year-old man remains in critical condition.

The driver of the GMC truck is listed in stable condition, while the driver of the Lexus escaped without injury. The accident, listed as the fourth fatal traffic crash in Columbus this year, remains under investigation.