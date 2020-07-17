Two Dayton men sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Dayton men have been sentenced this week in federal court to serve more than five years in prison for possessing child pornography.

David Dwayne Weaver, 40, of Dayton, was sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday to 90 months in prison for possessing more than 1,000 images and more than 1,000 videos of child pornography.

Zachary Marra, 33, of Dayton, was sentenced on July 13 to 60 months in prison for possessing 223 videos and 213 still images of child pornography on his phone.

Weaver and Marra both received child pornography through the Kik messaging app.

FBI agents began investigating Weaver after receiving information that the subject of a child pornography investigation by the Broward County, Florida Sheriff’s Office had traded child pornography files with Weaver via text messages. Multiple tips were also received regarding Weaver’s user of various Google accounts to store and trade child pornography files.

Weaver also used Kik messenger, Telegram messenger, and email to communicate with others about the sexual exploitation and sexual abuse of children. He used the Tumblr social media site to meet a number of his child pornography trading partners and various Dropbox and Google accounts to store his child pornography files.

Court documents detail that Weaver’s pornography collection included toddler-aged victims.

According to court documents, Homeland Security agents received a tip from an online messaging service and interviewed Marra in March 2019. Marra told agents he had traded images with other users of the messaging service, but had deleted the images from his phone. Agents obtained a search warrant for his phone and determined that between June 2018 and March 2019, he had possessed and viewed 223 videos and 213 still images depicting the sexual abuse of prepubescent children. Marra pleaded guilty in December 2019 to one charge of possession of child pornography.

Weaver and Marra’s sentences include an order that each man pay thousands of dollars in restitution to the identified victims in their cases. While the defendants are on supervised release following their prison terms, they must register as a sex offender anywhere that they live, work or go to school.