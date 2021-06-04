Two children dead after incident at a pool

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Both children involved in the pool incident at Walnut Hill Park Drive have died.

Columbus police dispatchers say that a call came about 8:30 p.m. with a report of a drowning in the 1000 block of Walnut Hill Park Drive.

One child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where they were declared to be deceased.

The other child was taken to Mt Carmel East in critical condition. They have since died.

BREAKING: 2 children are dead tonight after a pool incident in east Columbus. We're on scene working to learn more and we'll bring you the latest updates on @nbc4i at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/YSQFMWfysH — Jonathan Jackson (@JonathanNBC4) June 5, 2021

UPDATE: From the officer on the scene, the children were a brother, aged 2, and a sister, 4.

The call went out at 8:29 and police arrived at 8:40. The mother was the only adult home at the time.

This was an in-ground pool.

As is usual in all unexplained deaths, homicide detectives will be investigating this incident.