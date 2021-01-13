Two charged in kidnapping after police allege they kept victim in dog cage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man and a woman have been charged in the kidnapping of one woman while Columbus Police said a second woman was kept in a dog cage for two days.

According to court documents, Jerrell Marquan Kyree Smoot, 20, and Suriedia Marie Florida-Hinds, 40, have been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

According to Columbus Police, one of the victims was allegedly forced out of her home at gunpoint and made to walk to the Rich Street apartment where Smoot lived. It was at this apartment where she was raped at gunpoint by Smoot, police said.

When interviewed by police early Wednesday morning at a local hospital, the victim said a second woman had also been kept inside of a dog cage at Smoot’s apartment for two days. Police allege that victim was also sexually assaulted by Smoot, court documents state.

Florida-Hinds, according to court documents, was present and participated in aspects of the kidnapping of the second victim.

Smoot has been charged with kidnapping and rape while Florida-Hinds has been charged with kidnapping. Both are scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning.