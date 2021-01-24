Two central Ohio bars cited by Liquor Control

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two central Ohio establishments have been cited by Ohio Liquor Control for violating COVID health orders.

Captn’Morgans, on East Pike in Zanesville, was cited for disorderly conduct. Agents say they arrived at 10:45 p.m. Saturday — well past the 10 p.m. curfew put in place by Governor DeWine — and saw approximately 20 patrons standing and drinking. Most were not wearing face masks or observing social distancing, according to Agents.

Frosty Mug Sports Bar, located on S. Prospect St. in Marion, was cited for multiple disorderly conduct infractions. Agents and Marion Police officers arrived around 10:20 p.m. Saturday to issue citations for violations on Jan. 12 and Jan. 15. While they were there, they saw 20 patrons and two staff members not wearing face masks or observing social distancing.

All cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and face potential fines and suspension of liquor permits.