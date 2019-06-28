Body of possible homeless person found in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are currently investigating the scene where a dead body was reported Friday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, a body was found on Georgesville Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the body, which police suspect has been there for months, may be of a homeless person. There is a homeless camp in the area, police said.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

No cause of death or identity has been reported at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.