Two arrested in connection with body found in makeshift tomb

(KXAN/NBC News) Two people have been arrested after police recovered a body from a makeshift tomb in the backyard of an Austin, Texas home.

Kristie Michelle Cardenas, 36, and Walker Ray Kaatz, 22, were charged with tampering with physical evidence in the case.

Police say Kaatz and Cardenas lived at the home where the body was found, and the suspects may have had a relationship with the victim.

According to an affidavit, a witness who visited the home had called and said she’d been told a woman’s ex-boyfriend had been killed in the home, dragged outside and buried under concrete and cinder blocks. She said Kaatz pointed out drag marks and told her they had “bleached” them, the affidavit said.

The witness said she had been told the victim recently gotten out of jail and assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

