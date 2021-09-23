Two arrested during search warrant execution

Photo provided by the Craford County Sheriff’s Office.

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators confiscated more than 1,700 pills and arrested two people Thursday.

Cory Musselman, 32, and Paige Hickman, 25 were arrested at a house on South Walnut Street in Bucyrus when investigators recovered drug paraphernalia and prescription medicine.

Tapentadol 200mg (400 Pills)

Carisoprodol 500mg (600 Pills)

Zopiclone 7.5mg (100 Pills)

Sildenafil Citrate 100mg (38 Pills)

Anastrozole Anaridex 1mg (200 Pills)

Clomifene Citrate 50mg (200 Pills)

Tamoxifen Citrate 20ng (200 Pills)

Mussleman and Hickman are in the Crawford County Justice Center and the investation is ongoing.