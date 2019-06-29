twenty one pilots closes out US tour with two shows in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ own twenty one pilots wraps up the current US leg of their world tour with two sold-out shows at Nationwide Arena Saturday and Sunday.

And the band’s hometown is showing the love.

Fans set up camp outside Nationwide starting Tuesday, hoping to be the first ones in the door.

Saturday will be the band’s first performance here since June 2017, when they wrapped up the Emotional Roadshow World Tour with five different shows at five different venues in the city across five consecutive days.

Vocalist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun are touring in support of their latest album, Trench.

In honor of the band’s homecoming, Nationwide Boulevard in front of the arena has been temporally renamed twenty one pilots boulevard.

On July 5, they will headline night one of Play Ball Park All-Star Concert Series, held in connection with the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The tour then wraps up with festival dates mainly in Europe, but there are two more chances for American fans to catch the duo – Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 3 and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco on Aug. 9.