Broadcasting icon Larry King dies; was being treated for COVID-19

Broadcasting icon Larry King has died at the age of 87.

His company, Ora Media, made the announcement on his Twitter account.

King had undergone treatment for COVID-19 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported King had moved out of the intensive care unit.

The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was among America’s most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents and other newsmakers during a half-century career that included 25 years with a nightly show on CNN. “Larry King Live” ran in prime time from 1985 to 2010.

King was hospitalized several weeks ago after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

He had medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks and diagnoses of diabetes and lung cancer.

The statement announcing his death said funeral arrangements would be announced at a later date. It also stated the King family was requesting privacy at this time.

Last year, King lost two of his five children within weeks of each other. Son Andy King died of a heart attack at 65 in August, and daughter Chaia King died from lung cancer at 51 in July, Larry King said then in a statement.