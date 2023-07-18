Tuesday’s Mega Millions – the “other” large lottery jackpot – could be worth $640 million to one lucky patient winner.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tuesday’s Mega Millions – the “other” large lottery jackpot up for grabs at the moment – could be worth $640 million to one lucky patient winner.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won was April 18.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday are 19, 22, 31, 37, and 54 and the gold Mega Ball is 18. The Megaplier is 4X.

In order to collect the full amount, the winner would need patience: the full winning jackpot of an estimated $640 million would be paid out across 30 payments over 29 years. Most winners usually opt for a one-time cash payment, estimated at $328 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

The jackpot is the seventh largest in the game’s 21-year history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpots are:

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 $1.050 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 $656 million, March 30, 2012 $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 $640 million (estimated), July 18, 2023 $543 million, July 24, 2018 $536 million, July 18, 2016 $533 million, March 30, 2018

The chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, but the chance of winning any of the prizes offered is 1 in 24. For the last drawing on July 14, more than 1.695 million tickets won at least $2 or more. Four tickets in the last drawing matched the five white ball, netting the holders $1 million, while one player hit the five numbers as well as the Megaplier, making the ticket worth $2 million.

The Megaplier is an optional buy-in that multiplies the winnings by that number. The Megaplier can be applied to all winnings except the jackpot.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays. Five white balls from 1 through 70 are drawn as is a gold Mega Ball from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each with an optional $1 buy-in for the Megaplier.

That “other” large jackpot – Power Ball – is worth an estimated $1 billion for Wednesday’s drawing after no winners scored the jackpot in Monday’s drawing.