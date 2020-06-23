TSA officers discovered two firearms at John Glenn Airport checkpoints

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) discovered one loaded and one unloaded firearm at John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) checkpoints Tuesday.

At 5:30 a.m., a loaded Kimber Micro 9mm handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag. At 1:00 p.m., an unloaded .22 caliber Ruger SR22P was discovered in a different passenger’s carry-on.

In both incidents, TSA immediately alerted airport police who took possession of the bags and escorted the passengers out of the checkpoint area.

Firearms may be transported in checked baggage if they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded. They are prohibited in carry-on bags of any flight.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of all of their carry-on bags,” said Sonny Lorrius, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Before leaving your home or your vehicle, please thoroughly examine the contents of all of your bags before coming to the airport to ensure no illegal or prohibited items are present.”

This is the 6th and 7th firearm detected by TSA officers at CMH security checkpoints in 2020. A total of 29 were detected last year.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA.