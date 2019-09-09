Trump slams John Legend for not helping with justice reform

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2019 file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. President Donald Trump targeted the couple following an MSNBC special on criminal justice reform which Legend appeared on. In a series of tweets late Sunday, Sept. 8 and early Monday, Sept. 9 Trump felt he wasn’t getting credit for a law he signed in late December that, among other things, reduces mandatory minimum sentences in some cases. Trump called Legend “boring” and said Teigen was “filthy mouthed.” He criticized them for not playing a role in the reform. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing musician John Legend for not playing a role in passing criminal justice reform following a TV special on the subject in which the star appeared.

Trump also says he hasn’t gotten enough credit for signing a law instituting some reforms. The law reduced mandatory minimum sentences, among other measures.

In a series of tweets late Sunday and early Monday, Trump called Legend “boring.” He also said Legend’s wife model Chrissy Teigen as “filthy mouthed.”

Legend responded by saying Trump is hungry for praise and asked Trump’s wife Melania to step in.

Teigen wrote she didn’t appear on the special and used crude language to describe Trump.