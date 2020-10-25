Trump rallies base in Circleville, takes credit for Big 10 return

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)- President Trump returned to the buckeye state Saturday, just hours after the Buckeyes returned to the football field.

With just 10 days left until the election, Trump took credit for the Big Ten’s return.

“I said, what’s the problem with football”? They said Big 10 football is shutdown,” Trump said. “I said I had nothing to do with it. So I said I have an idea, I’m gonna get it open if it’s shut down.”

The President said he wanted to be in Ohio to celebrate the start of the season

“Because I know life in Ohio is not complete without the glory of Ohio State football. I love their football,” Trump said. “I’m glad you won the game. I wouldn’t have wanted to come. Can you imagine if you lost the game?”

The president’s stop in Circleville was one of several he made in swing states throughout the day.

He started his day by voting early in Florida before having a rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

President Trump was greeted on the tarmac in Columbus by Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine, who did not attend the rally and were not mentioned.

On the tarmac, the president was asked about record breaking coronavirus numbers across the country, including in Ohio which announced another record-setting day only two hours before he arrived.

“Nobody tests like us. We test. Now the good news is, we know where it may be. The bad news is, any time you’re testing you’re going to come up with cases,” Trump said.

At the rally, the President also blamed the media for the rising numbers while his supporters booed.

“Because they’re trying to scare everybody. You have to lead your life and you have to get out. You have to be vigilant. You have to be careful. Socially distance. Get too close? Put the mask on. Put it on,” he said.

Some of the president’s supporters echoed the same sentiments…

“You know, if we live our lives in fear over something invisible, it will cause a long-term effect that might be worse than the virus itself,” said Dave Layman of Athens

Trump spent more than hour talking about everything from his opponent Joe Biden to nostalgically remembering election night 2016 where he found out he had been elected.

Trump made a point to seize on comments made by the democrat during Thursdays debate and establish himself as a pro-energy candidate.

“You don’t have to worry about me with your Ohio fracking. You frack til your heart’s content,” Trump said.

Pointing at the media again, Trump said in 2016 they ruled him out from winning because he couldn’t win Ohio.

The president encouraged his voters to help “prove them wrong” once again.

“In 2016, Ohio voted to fire this depraved political establishment and you elected an outsider as your president who is finally putting America first, that’s what I’m doing,” Trump said. “Ten days from now we’re going to win this great state and we are going to win four more years in the White House.”