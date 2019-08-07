Trump offers background checks, but no gun bans

(NBC News)  President Trump said Wednesday he’ll support stronger background checks for gun buyers, but does not foresee any ban on assault rifles.

“There’s a great appetite, and I mean a very strong appetite, for background checks,” Mr. Trump said as he departed for Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, where more dozens were killed and wounded in separate mass shootings over the weekend.

Still, the president and his party are not pushing for Congress to return from recess to vote on any bills, including a new bipartisan background check bill already passed by the House.

More than 200 House Democrats have called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call Congress back into session, but so far he has refused.

