Trump lashes out at Sweden after rapper A$AP Rocky charged

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sweden after a prosecutor there charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. The American rapper, whose name is Rakim Mayers, was ordered held by a Swedish court Friday, July 5, for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate a fight on Sunday in central Stockholm. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Trump is reacting on Twitter, saying he is “Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven,” whom he personally lobbied, “for being unable to act.”

Trump is calling on Sweden to “Treat Americans fairly!” and “Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM,” adding, “We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around.”

He’s also using the popular hashtag “#FreeRocky.”

A man displays posters in support of US rapper A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, outside the Kronoberg custody in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP)

Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist, has been in custody since July 3.

The case has drawn the attention of a long list of U.S. celebrities, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian West.

Rocky’s lawyer said the artist is thankful for everyone’s support.