Trump: “I will not be going to Inauguration”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – President Trump tweeted Friday that he will not attend the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

According to the White House Historical Association, only three previous presidents did not attend inaugurations: John Adams, 1801 (inauguration of Thomas Jefferson); John Quincy Adams, 1829 (inauguration of Andrew Jackson); and Andrew Johnson, 1869 (inauguration of Ulysses S. Grant).

The tweet followed the President’s first full tweet since he posted Thursday’s video denouncing the mob violence on Capitol Hill. In it, he unabashedly praised his followers as “great American Patriots.”

