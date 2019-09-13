Truck crashes into Diley Ridge Medical Center emergency room

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH) — Emergency crews were called to the Diley Ridge Medical Center Friday, after a truck crashed into the building.

According to dispatchers, just before 10am, Friday, emergency personnel were called to the Diley Ridge Medical Center on a report of a vehicle into a structure.

Video from the scene shows a pickup truck had crashed through the emergency room doors.

Dispatchers say four people were transported from the scene with unknown injuries.

