Troopers investigating Fairfield County fatal crash

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash that left a woman dead and a man with serious injuries.

According to the OSHP, Katelyn R. Brake, 27, of Baltimore, Ohio, was driving a 2009 Toyota Prius south on SR 158 at about 6:12am, July 23, when a 1998 Ford Ranger, driven by Christopher C. Mersing, 23, of Glouster, traveling north, crossed the center line.

The Ford then struck the Toyota, causing the truck to overturn in the roadway, ejecting Mersing. The Prius traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Brake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mersing was taken to Fairfield Medical Center and was later taken by helicopter to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash, but claimed Mersing was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.