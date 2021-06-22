Township trustee in Delaware County admits to voting twice in 2020 election

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Porter Township trustee has admitted to voting twice — once as himself and once as his deceased father — in last November’s election.

According to a plea agreement, Edward D. Snodgrass is scheduled to enter a guilty plea next month to a charge of Falsification, for which he will spend three days in county jail and pay a $500 fine and court costs.

Snodgrass, a Republican, admitted to signing his father’s name, H. Edward Snodgrass, to his absentee ballot and sending it in, then later voting himself.

Snodgrass told NBC News that he made an error while trying to take care of his dying father, who he said requested the ballot, saying his father was suffering from advanced Parkinson’s disease and a broken arm at the time the ballot arrived. He added he had already been “signing for him.”

“It was there with a pile of other paperwork,” Snodgrass told NBC News. “I was sleep-deprived and not thinking clearly. But I’m not going to run away from it.”

He added he was trying to “execute a dying man’s wishes.”

Snodgrass was initially charged with Illegal Voting.

As of Tuesday, June 22, Snodgrass’ name remains listed on the Porter Township website as a township trustee.