COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns in the rural areas of Central Ohio suffered power outages more than Columbus on Thursday evening, according to the AEP power outages map.

Sugar Grove had 2,300 customers without power, 2,000 in the Bremen area, and 1,295 in the City of Nelsonville. In the area around Logan there were about 600 people out.

As crews worked to recover power during the evening, the number of people without power in these communities varied. AEP keeps an up-to-date map of reported outages, showing expected times for power to resume.