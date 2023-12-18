COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Christmas season is often a time when children have difficulty going to sleep, the excitement of holiday events, family visits and the anticipation of Santa’s arrival, among other things, can contribute to insomnia.

Adobe Stock

Now new data analyzing Spotify sleep playlists has unveiled the top ten Christmas songs tailored to help little ones drift off into a peaceful slumber. Featuring artists such as Michael Bublé and Kelly Clarkson, the research, conducted by British bedroom furnishings retailer Bed Kingdom, focuses on maintaining a slow, relaxing, and acoustic melody to induce a serene sleep.

Bed Kingdom’s research involved analyzing key song characteristics of over 300 tracks from Spotify ‘sleep’ playlists. Criteria defined by Spotify, such as BPM, danceability, happiness, liveness, and acoustics were applied in an advanced song search, revealing the top Christmas songs closely aligned with specific metrics.

Top sleeping criteria for songs

• BPM: 94

• Danceability: 15

• Happiness: 8

• Liveness: 11

• Acousticness: 96

Adobe Stock

Following an analysis of Spotify playlists, researchers identified trends characterized by an average BPM of 94, low danceability, low happiness, low liveness, and high acousticness. Classic artists like Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, and Nat King Cole, as well as contemporary icons like Mariah Carey, emerged as the closest-matching songs known for inducing deep sleep.

Top ten sleepy Christmas songs

• “The Secret of Christmas” – Mother’s Daughter, Beck Pete, Ryan James Tillema

• “White Christmas” – Michael Bolton

• “Silent Night” – Michael Bublé

• “Angels We Have Heard on High” – Andrea Bocelli

• “I’ll Be Home for Christmas (If Only in My Dreams)” – Frank Sinatra

• “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” – Kelly Clarkson

• “O Holy Night” – Ellie Goulding

• “Christmas Present” – Doris Day

• “A Cradle in Bethlehem” – Nat King Cole

• “Christmas Time Is in The Air Again” – Mariah Carey

An expert from Bed Kingdom commenting on the findings said, “Ensuring a peaceful Christmas Eve for children is crucial. A thoughtfully crafted bedtime playlist, featuring gentle melodies, hushed tones, and soothing rhythms, can contribute to a tranquil night’s sleep.”