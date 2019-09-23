Toledo grandmother charged in grandchild’s death

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) — An Ohio woman is facing charges in the death of a 5-year-old child.

Investigators said the grandmother lied to police and waited a day before calling for help and they are officially ruling the child’s death a homicide.

Yisena Flores is in the Lucas County Jail charged with murder.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a 911 call saying a baby had fallen off a bed at the Hilltop Village Apartments.

911 CALL:

Caller: She called me before she called ya’ll. An 18-month-year-old baby fell off the bed and passed out.

Dispatcher: Okay.

Caller: He knocked his head out or did something while she watching her grandbaby.

Dispatcher: Okay, got it.

When emergency workers arrived, the child was unresponsive and later died at the hospital, according to officials.

His grandmother was originally charged with child endangerment. Now police said she is responsible for his death.

“Ultimately, detectives were able to determine what was originally given as the story of what occurred was not the case,” Toledo Police Lt. Kevan Toney said.

The coroner said the child died from multiple traumatic blunt force injuries.

Court documents state Flores later admitted to striking the child on the night of Sept. 18.

She noticed the child was lethargic, unable to get up from the floor.

Investigators said the incident allegedly happened Wednesday night, but Flores waited until Thursday to call for help.

“These are the cases that detectives investigate that will stay with them for the rest of their career and into retirement,” Toney said. “You don’t forget these type of things so it’s really tragic anytime we see a young person who can’t defend themselves victimized.”