Toledo council members arrested, accused of taking bribes for votes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Toledo City Council members are accused of taking cash in exchange for votes during a years-long, sweeping bribery scandal, The Toledo Blade reports Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Larry Sykes, and Gary Johnson were taken into custody Tuesday by federal agents, Federal agents were also at the city council offices on Tuesday. All four are Democrats.

The criminal cases appear to have started in March 2018, when a federal law enforcement agent interviewed an unnamed source who owns several commercial properties, primarily gas stations and convenience stores, within Toledo, the state’s fourth largest city.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz released a statement on Twitter:

“I am shocked and heartbroken by today’s arrests,” he wrote in a release. ” This is a terrible day for Toledo – and for everyone who believes in the good that can be accomplished through public service.

This is not the first time in recent history that bribery has been charged on politicians in Ohio. On Monday, June 29, a former Cincinnati Council president plead guilty to a charge of honest services wire fraud through bribery.