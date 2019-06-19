Today is ‘Juneteenth,’ a celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S.

Today is Juneteenth, a day the nation commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

June 19th in 1865, Major General Gordon Granger announced the end of the Civil War in Galveston, Texas, making all slaves frees.

The war had already been over for weeks but news traveled slowly back then.

There are often ‘Juneteenth’ festivals and events planned around the country in honor of the day.

Tourists also take pilgrimages to Galveston to honor the moment in history.

In Columbus, the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss challenges facing African American families in Ohio.

Several OLBC members from the Ohio House and Senate will announce key legislative initiatives at 10 a.m. in the George Washington Williams Room ata the Ohio Statehouse aimed at strengthening and restoring economic and social opportunities for African American families across the state.

African American families currently face several significant disparities in Ohio related to a median income gap at $32,163 compared to the $54,021 for the rest of the state, maternal health rates, higher education, and homeownership, according to the OLBC.