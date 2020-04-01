Tips for shopping safely at the grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many people are taking extra precaution to keep themselves safe while shopping for groceries. But Sonja Ilic, an assistant professor and food safety state specialist at The Ohio State University, said some of the steps people are taking are not necessary. ​



“You do not have to disinfect every single package once you come home from the grocery store,” she said. “The risk of transmission via food package has not been reported and the risk of transmission is really low.”

Ilic added the first line of defense is to wash your hands before you leave your home.​ After that, she recommends having a list, sticking to it and not lingering in the store.​ While in the store, she says customers should wipe down their cart and make sure they’re not touching items they don’t intend to buy.

Ilic also said once you get home, rinse all produce and wash your hands.​ ​ Shopper Destiny Harris ​said she does all of those things but will continue to take the extra mile to keep her home free of the coronavirus.



“I still want to wipe it down,” Harris said. “People are coughing in their hands, picking at their face and then they’re touching those products that I’m taking home with me. Although they say that doesn’t work, I’m going to probably keep doing it.”