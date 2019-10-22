Time running out to visit this year’s Boo at the Columbus Zoo

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Boo at the Zoo is well underway at the Columbus Zoo!

You can bring the whole family to the “merry-not-scary” Halloween event of heroic proportions. Special regions within the Zoo are decorated for Halloween.

This weekend is your last chance to get a double dose of trick-or-treating and see the park transformed for fall!

“The candy stops are the best,” noted Ashley Dolnack, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Experiential Logistics Coordinator. “The people are here and get some of the early trick-or-treat fun in.”

This is the first time the Zoo has extended the Boo at the Zoo for a third weekend and they are thrilled with the feedback.

“Best thing to do is stop at the “Boo Central” tent when you walk in and you can pick up an event guide and treat bag,” explained Dolnack.



DATES:

Weekends of Oct. 11 – 13, 18 – 20 and 25 – 27



EVENT ACTIVITY TIMES:

Fridays (Oct. 11, 18 & 25): 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Zoo opens at 10 a.m., but Boo at the Zoo festivities begin at 5 p.m.)

Saturdays (Oct. 12, 19 & 26): 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays (Oct. 13, 20 & 27): 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*Please Note: Heart of Africa and Congo Expedition will close at 5 p.m. daily



ADMISSION:

Included with your Columbus Zoo membership or paid admission to the Zoo.



This year’s Boo at the Zoo happenings include:

– Marvel Superhero Meet and Greets with Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, the Incredible Hulk and Iron Man around Conservation Lake**

– Columbus Zoo Character Ambassador “Meet and Treats” and Rolling Celebrations**, presented by Donatos®

– Hanna’s Hay Ride to and from the North America region

– Pumpkin Smash animal enrichment activities throughout the day

– Surfin’ Safari “HOWL-oween” live demonstrations,**presented by Nationwide®

– Zoo Boo Choo-Choo train rides* through Vertebrate Village, pony rides* in the North America region and Candy Corn Carousel rides on the 1914 Mangels/Illions Carousel*

– The Oak Ridge Bears Halloween Hoedown in Polar Frontier

– Spooky Diver Demonstrations in Discovery Reef in the Shores region (select times)

– Frogwortz Academy Halloween Homecoming in the Asia Quest region

– “Chaos in Wonderland” playing daily at the Shores Park 4-D Theater*

– Pumpkinpalooza located in the Asia Quest region, featuring “Best of Show” performances and storytime with Spookley the Square Pumpkin

– Candy stops located around the Zoo, including a Teal Pumpkin station in Asia Quest for a candy alternative

– Performances by Columbus Dance Arts Academy, Fontana Dance Company, and Starlight Twirlers