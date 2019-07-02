Tim Ryan polls drop following first Democratic debate

(WCMH) — Ohio Representative Tim Ryan is polling even lower after last week’s first debate of the Democratic Presidential Primary.

Ryan barely shows up in the latest CNN poll.

One of the questions voters were asked was, “Which candidate do you want to hear more from?”

Two months ago, five percent answered Ryan.

Now, it’s only one percent.

One of the tensest moments of last Wednesday’s debate was a moment in which Ryan and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard sparred over U.S. involvement in Afghanistan.

