Tigertree closes Short North storefront, owner blames lack of political leadership in handling COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A well known gift shop in the Short North is closing.

In a Facebook post, Tigertree announced it will close its High Street storefront but continue to operate the business online.

We opened Tigertree intentionally as a shop filled with a lot of product and low markups, where a lot people could come and spend a lot of time discovering. It doesn’t really work any other way. Unfortunately, given our lack of political leadership, we do not anticipate being back in a position where that feels safe for this concept any time in the near future.” Josh Quinn, Owner of Tigertree

A sign in the front window of the store says, “THIS WAS PREVENTABLE.”

Customers and Short North residents passing by said they were surprised and disappointed.

“It’s kind of sad to see that they’re going online only because it’s kind of an experience for a lot of the customers to come in and look at all this haphazard stuff,” said Nate Berkemer. “I mean it’s quite quirky.”

Tigertree has operated in the Short North for almost 14 years and developed a reputation for it’s unique merchandise.

“We’re really bummed,” said customer Katie Speakman. “We love Tigertree.”

Quinn said in the Facebook post that they plan to reopen a brick and mortar store sometime in the future and pointed a finger of blame at political leaders.

“If you don’t want to lose more places like Tigertree, please wear your mask and make sure everyone around you does as well. We should not be in this position. In November, and subsequent elections, please don’t forget about those who were in a position to act and failed to do so.”

Katie Speakman says she understands where Quinn is coming from.

“You can walk down the street and still see people not wearing masks and the mandates that are occurring because things aren’t getting better right now,” she said. “I do expect to see a little more [closings] happening.”