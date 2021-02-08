Tiger gets meat-laced snowman to munch

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old Amur tiger at the Columbus Zoo got a frozen treat when staff built her a snowman layered with meat.

Mara is the oldest tiger at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, but she is still very active and playful, the zoo said in a social media post.

“When she’s not playing in the snow, Mara enjoys tearing up boxes and paper,” the zoo said.

The tiger also likes to play with traffic cones. The Asia Quest team always find her toys, boxes and paper bags high up on shelves, where she also likes to rest, the post said.