Three people shot in north Columbus

Posted: / Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting after three people were shot in north Columbus, overnight Saturday.

Columbus police say they received a call reporting a shooting near School Street and Spruce Street., but when they arrived no victims were found.

According to dispatchers, officers were notified when two individuals transported themselves to Ohio Health Rehabilitation Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims were in the area when the shooting occurred. 

CPD states the victims saw two men fighting when one of the males drew a handgun. 

According to police reports, the two victims started running when shot were fired. The first victim, a 23-year-old female, was struck in her back and the second victim, a 32-year-old male, in his testicle.

The first victim’s injuries were too extensive, for her to speak with the officers, but the second victim was able to help. The two were transported to OSU hospital.

The reports also state, a third individual, a28-year-old male, showed up at Grant Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right hand. The victim was near the shooting also.

Police say the suspect is still unknown and the incident remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.

