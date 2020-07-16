Three Ohio men arrested, charged after 80 kilograms of cocaine seized from used car dealership in Dayton

FILE – This June 13, 2016 file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Florida. On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, the FBI arrested U.S. federal narcotics agent Jose Irizarry and his wife, Nathalia Gomez Irizarry, at their residence in Puerto Rico, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the arrest. He has been charged with conspiring to launder money with the very same Colombian drug cartels he was supposed to be fighting. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Three men face federal drug trafficking charges after law enforcement officers seized almost 80 kilograms of cocaine from the Dayton used car dealership one of them co-owns.

A federal indictment charged Jerry Timothy Vaughn Jr., 40, of Dayton and David Scott, 41, of Dayton with narcotics conspiracy, distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. It was unsealed after Scott’s arrest on July 1.

A Cincinnati man, Shannon Jamar Higgins Sr., 47, pleaded guilty on July 14 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to court documents, DEA agents and Cincinnati police officers investigating cocaine trafficking in Cincinnati determined that Higgins was traveling to Luxury Sports Auto Sales in Dayton to purchase cocaine from Vaughn and Scott, who is the co-owner of the used car dealership.

Investigators executed a federal search warrant at Luxury Sports in January and found approximately 79,970 grams of cocaine in a metal cylinder. They also searched Vaughn’s residences and found cash, more cocaine and a firearm.

Narcotics conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine is punishable by a term of imprisonment of at least five years and up to forty years. Distribution of a controlled substance is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine is punishable by a term of imprisonment of at least ten years up to life.