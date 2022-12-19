COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were injured, two are in critical condition including one with life-threatening injuries, from an overnight shooting in the University District.

At around 1 a.m. Monday morning police responded to shots fired on the 2000 block of North 4th Street at an Airbnb rental property, where a party was being held. Columbus police said witnesses claim at around 12:35 a.m. shots were fired into the residence from outside and multiple vehicles were seen leaving the scene.

Two of the three victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition while one of them is not expected to survive. A third was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to the hand. All three victims are either 21 or 22 years old.

Police said there was a vehicle of interest that was found near East Norwich Avenue close to the property on N. 4th St. A gun was found in the car, although a connection between the gun and the shooting or driver has not yet been determined. CPD does not have any suspects at this time.

North 4th Street reopened as of 5 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).