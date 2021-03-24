Three in custody, two others sought in human trafficking case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force has three people in custody and is looking for two other suspects wanted on felony prostitution charges.

Officials arrested Thomas Birdsall Wednesday on W. Long Street. Officials say co-conspirator Arlisa Fowler was arrested in February, and Jassen Gray is currently incarcerated on unrelated drug charges.

Police are still seeking 28-year old Jessica Kirschbaum, and 65-year old Larry Carter.

Kirschbaum is described as standing 5’9″ and weighing 120 pounds; Carter stands 6’5″ and weighs 195.

Birdsall and the four others were indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in February on 27 felony charges, including: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, promoting prostitution, possessing weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs and money laundering.

“I’m often asked how long a particular investigation will take,” said Attorney General Dave Yost. “It’s like answering, ‘how long will it take to unwind a ball of string?’ You don’t know until it’s unwound. In this case, the string keeps unwinding — and we’ll keep working till we get to the end of the string.”

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force was formed under the Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and includes the Columbus Division of Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Adult Parole Authority, Powell Police Department, Salvation Army, Southeast Healthcare and Franklin County Hope Task Force.