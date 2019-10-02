Three generations of family tend Madison County pumpkin patch

MT. STERLING, Ohio (WCMH) — At Lohstroh Family Farms, they are ready for fall, and have 3 generations to help out.

Jonathan Lohstroh is a second generation farmer at Lohstroh Family Farms. He is now business partners with his dad George Lohstroh, who started the farm after stepping away from his family business of working in Greenhouses.

Not only do they have two generations helping out on the farm, but Jonathan’s wife Annie Lohstroh helps out as the family vet, and their daughter Julie Lohstroh tags along on the farm.

“She’s walking the same paths that I did when I was a kid, and it’s just unreal,” Jonathan said.

And even more unreal for Jonathan’s father George who has seen not only growth of his family, but the use of his land over the years.

“I have always wondered at taking a seed, a very small little seed, and basically throwing it in the ground, and standing back, and waiting, and watching the miracle of life take form,” George said.

While Lohstroh Family Farms is known for their pumpkins, that only covers 12 of their nearly 1,000 acres.

The rest is used for cows, corn, and soybeans.

“The pumpkins are when we get a chance to tell our story to the people, because if you don’t have a reason to come here, we don’t have a reason to talk about corn and beans. But, if we’re able to share our story with the pumpkins, than that allows us to talk about other aspects of agriculture,” George said.

Like the side effects of this year’s wet spring delaying planting.

“This one had water standing around it when it was coming up, this one got delayed in terms of maturity, so it matured late and didn’t get the pollination that it needed, so you can see pieces missing,” George demonstrated.

And something that the family can share as it continues to grow.

“I wanted my children to be raised on a farm… To be free, to be wild, to be allowed to be a little dirty every night is awesome. And to be raised among crops, and know where your food comes from, I think is essential in today’s world,” Annie said.

“We’ve always looked at what we do here as the family’s first. Try to make something out of it second. So, that part has been important to us,” George added.

Lohstroh Family Farms is open every day of the week, and has activities for the entire family. For more information on hours and activities happening at the farm, visit their website http://www.lohstrohfamilyfarms.com.