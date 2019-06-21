Three displaced after house fire in Columbus Friday

Chestershire Road Fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people and several pets have been displaced after a fire at their Chestershire Road home Friday.

According to officials at the scene, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m.

A neighbor noticed the fire on the back porch and rushed to tell the person inside.

That resident and several pets were evacuated safely from the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the home’s residents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

NBC 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

