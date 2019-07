WARSAW, Ohio (WCMH) — The three children who died in a morning barn fire in Coshocton County last week have been identified.

The Coshocton County Cornor said Gabriella Hunley, 15, Joshua Hunley, 12, and Cody Smith, 15, died in the fire.

Another child was also injured, but there has been no update on that child’s condition.

Officials said the children were having a sleepover in the barn on June 18 when it caught fire.

Investigators are still working to learn what started the fire.