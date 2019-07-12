Thousands sign up for event pledging to storm Area 51 to ‘see them aliens’

(WCMH) — More than 400,000 people have signed up for an event pledging to raid Area 51 in Nevada to ‘see them aliens.’

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens,” reads the description of the Facebook event, titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”

Area 51 is a highly classified facility and is a detachment of Edwards Air Force Base. The Air Force describes it as ‘an operating location near Groom Dry Lake.’ The facility has long been the subject of theories about UFOs and extraterrestrial aliens.

The CIA acknowledged there is a secret military testing base at Groom Lake in 2013.

In case you’re curious about what a ‘Naruto Run’ is, it refers to a style of running seen in the Naruto anime.

