Thousands of appointments available on COVID-19 vaccine sign-up tool

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments opened up through a new state scheduling tool, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.

The tool can schedule appointments, provide updates and send reminders. On Monday morning, thousands of appointments were available, the governor said.

“Ohioans can use the tool to determine if they are eligible to receive the vaccine, schedule appointments, and receive updates and reminders,” DeWine said. “Our team continues to work with providers to load even more appointments into the system. Every day, there will be more appointments added.”

Providers of vaccinations will also schedule inside the portal, or use a system that interfaces with it. This will streamline the process, reduce data lags, and give real-time information on vaccine availability.

The tool will be used for scheduling the mass vaccination clinics announced on Friday, including the FEMA site in Cleveland, the governor said.