Thousands gather at OSU for Ohio Special Olympics

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 2,500 athletes from all over the state have come to Columbus for the largest Special Olympics event in the state.

Many of the athletes at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the OSU campus are being supported by family, friends, and volunteers rooting them on and having a great time.

Gov. Mike DeWine, who attended the event for the first time on Saturday, said he was excited about the large number of athletes participating in the Ohio Special Olympics.

“I came out here to be inspired and when you talk to these athletes you get inspired,” DeWine said.

Opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics were Friday evening.

The event will last all day Saturday and continue on Sunday.

More than 1,700 volunteers help make the event happen, officials said.

“It’s a huge grassroots participation — all the counties across Ohio are represented. These athletes are fired up. Just go talk to them, I had the chance to do that and they’re enthusiastic and ready to go,” DeWine said.