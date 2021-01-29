Thousands check out books on social justice from Columbus libraries after George Floyd murder

Author Jason Reynolds took part in a series with Columbus Public Library as part of a focus on social justice.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Libraries in Columbus saw a big spike in demand for books about social justice in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.

The spike happened around June 1, 2020, said a Columbus Metropolitan Library spokesperson.

The libraries moved quickly to address this need, and laid plans for an 11-week initiative which ran from November 9, 2020 to January 24, 2021.

During this time “STAMPED: Racism, Antiracism, and You had 2,273 checkouts across all formats, which is spectacular,” the spokesman said.

“We held four virtual discussions about the book featuring community leaders. They received 1,200 combined views. The program culminated in a virtual author talk with Jason Reynolds, which received nearly 1,500 views.”

Reynolds’ talk was emceed by NBC4’s Matt Barnes, and it’s up to view for two more days.