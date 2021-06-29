Things to experience: Central Ohio weekend activities and events 4th of July Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– This weekend will be packed full of activities to experience, celebrate, and enjoy.
The biggest attraction will be when and where to see fireworks. That link can be found below.
Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.
Thursday, July 1
- Summer Writing Camp: Available In-Person and Online* for Grades 2-9, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Westerville Library: Virtual Storytime (Livestream) 9:30 am – 10:00 am
- In The Gardens Color To Discover: 10 am to 5 pm Thousands of carefully tended foliage and flowers, comprising the full spectrum of color, will delight visitors as they meander the botanical gardens.
- Resilience in Nature: We Are the Roses that Grew from the Concrete 10 am to 5 pm virtual event
- Garden Explorers (Outside): 10 am to 10:45 am Otterbein Community Gardens for a story and hands-on learning in the garden. 600 N Spring Road, Westerville, OH
- uPaint a Story: 11 am to noon, $13 per painter, Enjoy a story at reading time and painting fish plates
- Music in the Parks: 7 pm to 8:30 pm, Enjoy tunes from the safety of your vehicle. 2335 North Bank Drive, Upper Arlington, Ohio.
- Adam Brooks & Friends: This event begins at 8:30 pm at Natalie’s, 5601 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio. Enjoy singer-songwriter, Adam Brooks and friends, for a night of music.
Friday, July 2
- Tumble & Play the New Albany Symphony Way 10 am to 11 am, Rose Run Park in New Albany, Ohio offers a FREE outdoor concert.
- SWACO Now Accepting Applications for CWRG Program 11:30 am, The Community Waste Reduction Grant (PDF) is available to support innovative waste reduction and recycling programs.
- Art of Yoga: Mid-day Recharge A drop-in yoga class for $5.00 from Noon to 1 pm. 2491 Summit Street, Columbus, Ohio.
- Fish Fry: VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at 75 W. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio.
- CBUS Trivia Night: FREE trivia at Play: CBUS every Friday 7-9 PM in our bar area. 535 Lakeview Plaza Blvd. Spectators are free, so let our welcome desk know you are interested in playing trivia and not participating.
Saturday, July 3
- New Albany Independence Day 5K 8 am to 11 am at Market Square, New Albany, Ohio. Entry fee is $35.00. A family-friendly 5K that includes the walk/run, a toddler crawl, and kid’s fun run. Proceeds benefit the New Albany Symphony and local non-profit performing arts groups.
- Farmers Market Saturdays 2021 9 am to noon at Liberty Square, 240 N. Liberty Street, Powell, Ohio
- July Gallery Hop 3 pm to 7 pm at Terrance Bar at Luxe 23. 1079 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio
- Sunday Breakfast 9 am to 11 am at VFW Post 4719. 75 W. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio. This event is open to the public.