Things to experience: Central Ohio weekend activities and events 4th of July Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– This weekend will be packed full of activities to experience, celebrate, and enjoy.

The biggest attraction will be when and where to see fireworks. That link can be found below.

Thursday, July 1

Summer Writing Camp: Available In-Person and Online* for Grades 2-9, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Westerville Library: Virtual Storytime (Livestream) 9:30 am – 10:00 am

In The Gardens Color To Discover: 10 am to 5 pm Thousands of carefully tended foliage and flowers, comprising the full spectrum of color, will delight visitors as they meander the botanical gardens.

Resilience in Nature: We Are the Roses that Grew from the Concrete 10 am to 5 pm virtual event

Garden Explorers (Outside): 10 am to 10:45 am Otterbein Community Gardens for a story and hands-on learning in the garden. 600 N Spring Road, Westerville, OH

uPaint a Story: 11 am to noon, $13 per painter, Enjoy a story at reading time and painting fish plates

Music in the Parks: 7 pm to 8:30 pm, Enjoy tunes from the safety of your vehicle. 2335 North Bank Drive, Upper Arlington, Ohio.

Adam Brooks & Friends: This event begins at 8:30 pm at Natalie’s, 5601 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio. Enjoy singer-songwriter, Adam Brooks and friends, for a night of music.

Friday, July 2

Saturday, July 3