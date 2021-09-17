Things to Do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events Sept. 17 – 19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
columbusskylineweb_126617

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, Sept. 9 – 12, in and around Columbus, Ohio.

Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.

Friday, Sept. 17

Saturday, Sept. 18

Sunday, Sept. 19

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

'Selfie museum' Viral Columbus helping guests get that perfect social media photo

Violent night in Columbus: Shootings leave four people dead in 12-hour span

Help wanted: School districts across the region looking for extra support staff

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announces historic $808 million settlement with opioid distributors

Ohio Republican Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump, will not seek re-election

Local faith leaders deliver petition to DOJ asking for an investigation of the Columbus Division of Police

More Local News