Things to Do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events Sept. 17 – 19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, Sept. 9 – 12, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.
Friday, Sept. 17
- Luke Bryan — 5 p.m. Miller Family Farms, 3735 Carroll Eastern Rd. NE, Pleasantville. Learn more
- GWAR — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Price: $29.50 to $55.00 Learn more
- 2021 Backwoods Fest — 8 a.m. 8572 Highpoint Rd., NW, Thornville. Learn more
Saturday, Sept. 18
- Powell Farmers Market — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. Learn more
- September Fair — 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Downtown Circleville. Christmas gifts, fall decorations, homemade fudge, breads, and jellies. Learn more
- Festival Latino — 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St., Columbus. Dancing in the streets, cultural and arts workshops for children and adults, Latin-American cuisine. Learn more
- Ohio State Buckeyes Football vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Football — 3:30 p.m. Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr. Learn more
- Preview Tour & Rooftop Party for Short North Tour of Homes & Gardens — 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Hubbard Park Place Rooftop Clubhouse and Pool, 797 N. Wall St., Columbus. Price: $100. Get an exclusive preview of all 9 garden tour locations and complimentary ticket to Sunday tour. Learn more
- 2021 Columbus Women & Girls Fest — 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Cardinal Health Ballroom at The Lincoln Theatre, 769 East Long St., Columbus. Learn more
- Phoebe Bridgers — 6 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Colter Wall — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Eric Church: The Gather Again Tour — 8 p.m. Nationwide Arena, 200 West Nationwide Blvd. Learn more
- 2021 Backwoods Fest — 8 a.m. 8572 Highpoint Rd., NW, Thornville. Learn more
Sunday, Sept. 19
- New Albany Walking Classic — 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Market Square, New Albany. 17th annual event. Learn more
- Yoga at the Market — 9 a.m. North Market, Downtown Columbus. Learn more
- 46th Annual Short North Tour of Homes & Gardens — 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Goodale Park Caretakers Cottage, 120 W. Goodale St., Columbus. Learn more
- 2021 Columbus Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show — 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Makoy Event Center, 5462 Center St., Hilliard. Learn more
- CD 92.9 presents Caroline Rose — 7 p.m. Skully’s Music Diner, 1151 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- 2021 Backwoods Fest — 8 a.m. 8572 Highpoint Rd., NW, Thornville. Learn more