Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events June 24-27

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, June 17-20, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Thursday, June 24
- Westerville Library Virtual Storytime — 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Enjoy rhymes, songs, and stories. Broadcast live at facebook.com/westervillelibrary. More info Virtual Event URL: http://host4.evanced.info/westerville/evanced/eventsignup.asp?ID=45376
- Preschool Story Time — Grange Insurance Audubon Center, 505 W. Whittier St., Columbus. More info
- Westerville Library Garden Explorers — 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Otterbein Community Garden, 600 N. Spring Rd., Westerville. The garden is located near the Center for Equine Studies at Otterbein University on North Spring Road and can be accessed from the Heritage Middle School parking lot. More info
- Bok Klubb: A Sister Library Book Club (Online Meeting) –11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Discuss graphic novels (and more!) with teens from Westerville, Ohio and Gislaved, Sweden (where our sister library – Gislaveds Bibliotek – is located). Virtual Event URL: http://host4.evanced.info/westerville/evanced/eventsignup.asp?ID=45109 More info
- Food Truck Food Court at John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons — 160 South High Street, Columbus. Featuring seven food trucks, the Tortilla Street Food café and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream shop, located in the south end of the park. 11 a.m. More info
- Columbus Museum of Art: Art for Wellbeing – 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. Virtual mindful-looking exercise that will help you slow down, process emotion, and quiet anxieties. Register More info
- Upper Arlington Music in the Parks — 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. NW Kiwanis Park and Thompson Park. Enjoy some great tunes from the safety of your vehicle or bring a lawn chair to sit next to your vehicle, for the drive-in concerts. More info
- Columbus Clippers vs. St. Paul Saints — Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane, Columbus. Price: $7.00 to $21.00 Ticketmaster
Friday, June 24
- Tumble & Play the New Albany Symphony Way — 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Rose Run Park, New Albany. Live music will accompany your playtime in the park the first and fourth Fridays of every month this summer. More info
- VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 5:30 p.m. VFW Friday night dinners are open to the public. 75 W Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. More info
- New Albany Summer Movie Series: Tangled — 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Windsor neighborhood: Butterworth Green Dr., and Thurston Hall Blvd. Festivities will begin at 6:30pm. The movie will start around 9pm. Attractions: Balloon Benders, Giant Checkers, Giant Connect 4, and Human Billiards Special Appearances: Rapunzel and Flynn More info
- Columbus Clippers vs. St. Paul Saints — Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln. Price: $7.00 to $21.00 Ticketmaster
Saturday, June 26
- Downtown Powell Street Market — 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Downtown Powell. More info
- Pop-Up Markets at the Columbus Museum of Art with Craftin’ Outlaws — 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. shop from local Craftin’ Outlaws exhibitors as they pop-up around the front entrance of the Museum. More info
- 2021 German Village GartenTour — 2 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Stroll through twelve distinctive gardens and enjoy other points of interest and a few surprises situated along the brick-lined streets of German Village. More info
- Patriotic Pops with N’Kenge — 8 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St. Award-winning guest vocalist N’Kenge, the time-honored performance of “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” and a brilliant display of fireworks. General admission lawn tickets are $36.75 advance or at the gate. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10.50. Children 2 and under are free. More info
- Creepy Columbus Walking Tour — 8 p.m. Downtown Columbus. Take an open air, socially distanced 90 minute walk to learn what spirits are said to lurk within some of downtown Columbus’ most iconic buildings. More info
Sunday, June 27
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. More info
- In The Gardens: Color To Discover — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Price: $0.00 to $19.00 Price range based on age and membership status. More info
- Columbus Clippers vs. St. Paul Saints — 2:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus. Price: $7.00 to $21.00 Ticketmaster
- Family Yoga in the Park — 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. Rose Run Park, Natural Trail Play Area, New Albany. Matthew Bower will take you through postures and mediations that are family friendly and easy to access off the mat. Price: $25 More info