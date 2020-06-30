‘The Conversation’ resources

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 has compiled a list of resources to help you get involved.
The links below will help you contact your government leaders — from the White House to local village officials and everyone in-between — and write or email them with a guide to help you get your message across.
We’ve also included Ohio voter information — you can register online to vote, update your address, check your voter registration and more.
Understand Protesters’ Right — with the ACLU’s guide to your first amendment rights when it comes to protesting.
Contact information for local and state law enforcement.
Plus, a list of organizations that serve the public and additional health resources.
- How to contact your city, state and national officials/representatives
- How to write/address a letter to a government official
- Ohio Voter information
- Protesters’ Rights
- How to contact local and state law enforcement
- State and local organizations
- Health Resources