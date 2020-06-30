‘The Conversation’ resources

The Conversation
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 has compiled a list of resources to help you get involved.

The links below will help you contact your government leaders — from the White House to local village officials and everyone in-between — and write or email them with a guide to help you get your message across.

We’ve also included Ohio voter information — you can register online to vote, update your address, check your voter registration and more.

Understand Protesters’ Right — with the ACLU’s guide to your first amendment rights when it comes to protesting.

Contact information for local and state law enforcement.

Plus, a list of organizations that serve the public and additional health resources.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools