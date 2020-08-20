‘The Conversation’ preview: Two local moms promoting diversity and inclusion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two local moms are doing their part to stamp out racism and make sure central Ohio kids are aware of diversity and inclusion, one book at a time.

Julia Hanna was watching television coverage of George Floyd when she couldn’t help but think about her young bi-racial daughter and how she wanted to be more than her mother, but also an ally.

Julia lives in Upper Arlington and started thinking of how her daughter Harper would most likely be one of the only black children in school. So along with her friend and co-worker, Kat Depizzo, they founded “Harper’s Corner Foundation,” to get books about diversity and inclusion into elementary schools in central Ohio



“Obviously at the heart of what we do is donate books around diversity but we really are starting to incorporate more curriculum and tools to help educators and parents because I think it’s been a little eye-opening for Kat and I that educators need help having a conversation and starting a conversation and answering questions,” said Hanna.

So far, Harper’s Corner has donated nearly 1,000 books to 11 elementary schools in Upper Arlington, Bexley and Worthington.